Jewel on Her Hubby: '[He] Really Was Protective of His Diaper Duty'

By Stacie Anthony

It's been over a year since Jewel and professional bull rider Ty Murray welcomed their son, Kase Townes. And Jewel's been enjoying every moment of motherhood. The singer-songwriter has paired up with Pampers to celebrate Millions of Beautiful Morning Moments -- which honors the time in the morning that a parent spends with their baby after a dry night's sleep. But before you check out Pampers Facebook page to enter to win their daily giveaways or to win a grand prize, click through to see what Jewel told Wonderwall about her favorite morning moments with her son Kase, diaper duty and more.

Can you tell us about the latest Pampers campaign that you're involved with?

Yes. It's called Millions of Beautiful Morning Moments. [Parents] can post pictures of their favorite morning moments. They're also giving away prizes every day ... I think it's a great idea because apparently I'm not the only mom that really enjoys the morning time with their baby.