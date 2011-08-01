J.Lo on Divorce: 'This was the hardest decision I've ever had to face'

In her first interview since announcing her split from Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez talks to Vanity Fair about why she made the decision to pull the trigger on her marriage. The singer also speaks candidly about her hopes for the future and not giving up on love. Keep clicking to read more from her interview.

On deciding to split from Marc Anthony:

"This was the hardest decision I've ever had to face. I really wanted this family to work ... That was my biggest dream, and I really worked hard at it. We both did."