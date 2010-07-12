Hamm: 'Part of being an adult is treating women like women'

By Rebecca Silverstein

We're used to seeing Jon Hamm in his spiffy suits on "Mad Men," but get ready to see Don Draper in a very different light. This September, he stars in "The Town" as a Bostonian cop in hot pursuit of a bank robber (Ben Affleck, who also directs). W magazine chats with Jon and co-star Rebecca Hall ("Vicky Cristina Barcelona") about the road to fame, what it means to be a man's man, and of course, Ben Affleck.

RELATED: More photos and outtakes from the W cover shoot