Jonathan Lipnicki On Those Shirtless Photos -- And Returning to The Big Screen

By Stacie Anthony

Jonathan Lipnicki will always be remembered as the adorable, wide-eyed kid from "Jerry Maguire" who informed his co-star Tom Cruise that the human head weighs 8 pounds. Fifteen years after this scene-stealing moment, the former child star is making a comeback with his new movie, "For the Love of Money," in theaters June 8. Click through to read his chat with Wonderwall about the famous pics of his unbelievably hot bod, outrageous fan moments and more.

"For the Love of Money" is based on a true story of an Israeli immigrant in search of the American dream. What was it like filming this movie?

It was a really good experience. It was a funny situation how I got casted. I went in for something completely different, some other TV show or something. And the casting director was like, "You know, not that it's a 'no' on this project or that you're not reading well, it's you look exactly like this guy we casted to be in this movie. Can you come in tomorrow and meet with the director?" I went in there and just did my thing, and I didn't think I got it. . . . And then I was really happy when I found I got it, because it's my first Jewish role. And my family's happy about that. . . . Everyone was really stoked, because I'm blond hair, blue-eyed, and I've never really looked like the typical Jewish guy, so I never got the chance to play the Jewish role. We were all pretty excited.