Julia Roberts on Fame: 'There's the Express Elevator and There's Rehab'

By Rebecca Silverstein

There are actors, there are movie stars -- and then there's someone like Julia Roberts. Ever since she broke out in the '90s, Julia's become one of the most famous faces in the world. Here, the "Mirror, Mirror" star opens up to Vanity Fair about fame, family and more.

On her children's obliviousness to her fame:

"[I was walking with my kids] on a crowded street, and somebody noticed me, and then another person noticed. Somebody said as we were walking past, 'Oh, that's Julia Roberts.' We all just kind of kept going, and then Finn said, 'Yeah, my mom's Julia Robinson.' That's what gives you perspective. It could be Robinson, it could be Johnson, because it has nothing to do with me as a person."