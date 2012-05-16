Justin Bieber: 'I've had a beer'

By Stacie Anthony

The Biebs has finally turned 18! With his famous bangs a thing of the past and a new dance-flavored album, "Believe," in stores June 19, Justin Bieber has shed his teeny-bopper persona and has been reborn a pop star sensation. Click through to see more of what he had to say in the June issue of GQ about partying, the music biz, Kim Kardashian and more.

Justin Bieber on partying:

"For me, it's just like, I like to be in control of myself. I mean, I've had a beer, like, before…. But I never get out of control."

