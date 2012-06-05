Kelly Clarkson: I've Finally Found Someone

By Chris Gardner

Life is cool for Kelly Clarkson right about now. Professionally, she's just returned to the small screen in another music-competition show ("Duets" on ABC) while she preps to launch a world tour in support of her new hit album, "Stronger." And personally, she's finally hit her stride with a sexy new figure and a hot new boyfriend, talent manager Brandon Blackstock (son of her manager, Narvel Blackstock, and Reba McEntire's stepson). Kelly got candid in Redbook's July issue about all the good news in her life.

RELATED: Read more from the Kelly Clarkson interview

On finally finding happiness:

"I know -- where's the kick in the ass? I told my assistant that today. I said, 'I'm just waiting for something to blow up.' She said, 'No, that's what happiness is.' I'm like, 'Maybe I've never been happy!' Because Brandon does, he makes me happy."