Kristen: 'Vampires are a little dangerous'

Over the past three years since "Twilight" first premiered, Kristen Stewart has evolved from an awkward star who was shy of the spotlight, to the occasionally glamorous, occasionally grungy girlfriend of Rob Pattinson. With the premiere of "Breaking Dawn: Part I" on the horizon, the actress got glam for W Magazine, and opens up about how it felt to film the final scene of the franchise.

On taking on the role in "Twilight":

"I f---ing love me a vampire [Laughs]. I was 17 when I read 'Twilight,' and at the time it was so perfect for me. The script was about young kids who think they can handle stuff that they just can't. And they're going to do it anyway. Because, why not? Just torture yourself. I relate to that."