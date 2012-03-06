Kyra Sedgwick on Husband Kevin Bacon: 'He's So Hot!'

By Drew Mackie

With her TNT series, "The Closer," coming to a close this summer, actress Kyra Sedgwick is looking toward the future… and the past. Speaking candidly in the April issue of Redbook, Sedgwick dishes on how she met her actor husband, Kevin Bacon, what she'll do with herself post-"Closer," and how big a mess Bernie Madoff made of her finances.

RELATED: Read more from the Kyra Sedgwick cover story

On still being in love with her husband:

"The essence of it hasn't really changed. When he walks into a room, I'm still … I mean, my heart gets a little fluttery and I think, 'Oh! He's so cute. He's so hot.' That's literally the first thing I think. You can ask people on the set -- it's palpable. He's still a mystery to me. And getting older together is scary and exciting."