Lady Gaga: I've Never Felt Cherished by A Man

By Molly McGonigle

Unlike many of her peers in Hollywood, Lady Gaga never hides what's going on in her personal life. So after splitting from her on-again, off-again beau, Luc Carl, earlier this year, and recently hooking up with "The Vampire Diaries" actor Taylor Kinney, the star is sharing some insights into her romantic life. Click through to read what she says in the newest issue of Vanity Fair about why her relationships never work out -- and how her fans fulfill her.

On risking her personal life for her professional life:

"If I'm supposed to end up like some crazy casualty, then that's my destiny. … I love show business. I need it. It's like breath. When I'm onstage, I'm so giving and so open and myself. And when the spotlight goes off, I don't know quite what to do with myself."