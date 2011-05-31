LC: 'I never wanted to end up in entertainment'

By Molly McGonigle

Lauren Conrad credits MTV's "The Hills" with the success of her fashion and writing careers and she hopes that her good fortune will continue with the debut of her new clothing line, Paper Crown. But with her reality series a few years in the past, what Conrad really wants is to be taken seriously, separating her from the MTV reality stars of "Jersey Shore" and "Teen Mom." Click through for a sneak peek at what LC tells Lucky in its July issue about her falling out with MTV, her new fashion line and how she stays healthy.

RELATED: Lauren's Top Summer Essentials

On why she signed on for "The Hills":

"I never wanted to end up in entertainment; that wasn't the goal. I was doing the show to end up in fashion. But I'm totally aware that without 'The Hills,' I wouldn't be where I am."