Lauren Conrad: 'I'm not a sexy person'

By Molly McGonigle

Lauren Conrad may very well be the most levelheaded celebrity to emerge from "The Hills"-era of reality TV. Currently, Conrad is in the midst of many business ventures, ranging from books and clothes to a brand-new beauty and fashion website. In anticipation of the launch of her new site, Conrad talks to Allure about moving on from her reality TV past, finding her own level of success and why she considers herself cute -- not sexy.

On not feeling sexy:

"I'm not a sexy person. I'm OK with it. I've never been the sexy girl. Whenever I've had a boyfriend, he's always been like, 'Oh, you're cute.'"