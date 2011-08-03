Lea Michele: 'I Look Like I'm 12'

By Jen Odell

Ever since her childhood tenure in "Les Mis," "Glee" star Lea Michele has known exactly what she wants -- and how to go after it. "I know who I am, and I'm not perfect," the Broadway veteran and Harper's Bazaar cover girl says in the magazine's September issue. But she is driven. Click through to learn more about Lea's thoughts on life after "Glee," her uncommon looks and her relationship with actor Theo Stockman. Then visit Harper's Bazaar to get the full scoop.

On what's next after her Rachel Berry graduates:

"I don't stop. ... It's my nature. People have to tell me to slow down. I plan on playing every role on Broadway. I want to do 'Evita.' I want to do 'Sweeney Todd' with ['Glee' co-star] Chris Colfer. We want to do 'Wicked.' I'll be Elphaba and he wants to play 'Guy-linda.' I want to do movies, make music. 'Glee' is only the beginning."