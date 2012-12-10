Lea Michele: My breasts 'are my prizewinners'

By Chris Gardner

Lea Michele doesn't mind setting the record straight. At least when it comes to clearing the air of those persistent rumors that she is a diva or that she and Kate Hudson had a nasty relationship on the set of "Glee" earlier this year. Lea told her side of things to Marie Claire for the mag's January 2013 issue, and also spoke about her love of her favorite body parts -- and her relationship with her co-star Cory Monteith. Keep reading to see what she had to say ...

On the ever-persistent rumors that she's a diva:

"I can assure you that [the diva rumors] aren't real. It's super frustrating sometimes, and I used to fight back, but now I feel like, you can think what you want about me -- that's OK. I have the most amazing fans, friends, and family members who have stood by me, and I know that my cast and crew really enjoy working with me. That's all that matters."

