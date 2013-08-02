Mario Lopez talks family, his '90s mullet and his version of 'Sharknado'

mario lopez

By Katie Mathewson

It's been years since we had photos of A.C. Slater pinned to our lockers, but somehow, Mario Lopez looks almost the same as he did in his "Saved by the Bell" days. He still has the playful smile, delicious dimples, washboard abs, and full head of hair (even without the perm). When it comes to Mario's career, though, he's light-years away from his Bayside High days. Now, he's hosting "X Factor," "One on One With Mario Lopez" and "Extra." He's happily married, raising a daughter and expecting a second child this fall. And, naturally, he's having life-size Dove chocolate busts made in his image.

Click ahead for photos and quotes from our interview!