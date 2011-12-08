Matt Damon: 'I Try to Stay Away From the Beefcake Shots'

By Molly McGonigle

Despite his success as a major action star in Hollywood movies like "The Bourne Identity," Matt Damon has been able to keep his personal life relatively private. In the newest issue of Parade, the actor talks about how he keeps the public out of his life, being a dad to four young girls and why he likes to avoid shirtless scenes.

On staying away from shirtless scenes:

"On the first 'Bourne' movie, I was in the best shape of my life, and we purposely never did a shot of me with my shirt off. There's one scene where [Bourne's lover] is pulling the shirt over my head, but what the camera sees are the two bullet holes in my back. It's not gratuitous; there's a point to it. I try to stay away from the beefcake shots."