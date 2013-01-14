Megan Fox: Fame is like being bullied by millions

By Chris Gardner

Marilyn Monroe and Lindsay Lohan have a lot in common. So says Megan Fox in the new issue of Esquire, when pressed to admit why she removed the tattoo she had of the late blond bombshell. Read on to find out what the comparison is and why she deleted the iconic ink ...

On fame:

"I don't think people understand. They all think we should shut the f--- up and stop complaining because you live in a big house or you drive a Bentley. So your life must be so great. What people don't realize is that fame, whatever your worst experience in high school, when you were being bullied by those 10 kids in high school, fame is that, but on a global scale, where you're being bullied by millions of people constantly."