Spice Girl Mel B chats kids, couture, and how she maintains her killer figure

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Spice Girls fans may still know Melanie Brown as her platform-boot-wearing, unruly-hair-maintaining, metallic-jumpsuit-donning alter ego, Scary Spice. But these days, you may as well call her Mommy Spice. Though the singer is returning to television to join the judges' panel on "America's Got Talent," her top priority remains her family of four daughters. Mel B chatted with Wonderwall about her new gig, how she maintains her amazing figure, her passion for fashion, the latest with her girls, and more! Keep reading for all the highlights.

You're judging "America's Got Talent" for the first time this season. How's that going so far?

"It's been pretty interesting. … We've seen a lot of amazing talent, a lot of crazy talent, a lot of wacky talent, and some really, really bloody dangerous talent, which always has me on the edge of my seat. I scream. … Me and my family have been watching the show for years.'"