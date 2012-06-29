Mila Kunis: I Would Try Internet Dating

2011 was a year of transformation for Mila Kunis. She made a career shift with her role in "Black Swan," for which she lost 25 pounds, and she ended her eight-year relationship with Macauley Culkin. Now, the "Ted" star's life is getting back to normal: She put back on the weight she lost and is rumored to be dating Ashton Kutcher. Click through to see what the star tells Glamour in its August issue about changes in her body, rumors about her love life and why she would consider online dating.

On online dating:

"One of my really good friends met her fiancé on an OkCupid-style website. OkCupid's really popular -- all my girlfriends have joined. I love those sites. I go on and I pick the guys for my friends. I think it's great ... It's online shopping! We all get together with our laptops and have a glass of wine. Then we message the guy. ... If I didn't do what I do, I would do Internet dating instead of going out to bars. In two seconds I would. It makes so much more sense."