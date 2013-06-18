Ne-Yo on dieting, being a dad and dishing advice to Justin Bieber

By Chris Gardner

Ne-Yo is known for many things.

There's the obvious -- the man can sing, dance, act and produce. And of course, he's got major songwriting skills and a long list of famous collaborators (Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Rihanna and Pitbull) on his résumé.

We also can't forget about his taste in fashion. It's fairly clear that the 33-year-old knows how to dress and accessorize (we'll get to his hat fetish later).

But how about these less obvious facts about the Arkansas-born superstar? His real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith; he's a father of two young children with girlfriend Monyetta Shaw (a girl, Madilyn, and a boy, Mason); he has homes in New York, Los Angeles and Alpharetta, Ga.; he dishes out better than decent advice to youngsters (look out, Justin Bieber!); those who know him best describe him as humble and genuine; and like Beyonce, he employs his own personal photographer.

Wonderwall caught up with Ne-Yo to chat about his new collaboration with singer Cher Lloyd for Fruttare Fruit Bars, and we managed to cover all of the above subjects, as well as his biggest luxury and how many hats he owns. (Hint: It's a lot). But let's start with the part about those abs ...