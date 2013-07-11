Nick Cannon hopes his daughter chooses the medical field, plus his hopes for his son and more!

nick cannon

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Nick Cannon is a busy man. Like, really busy. In addition to hosting "America's Got Talent," producing "Incredible Crew," and directing a film, "Clique," he's also bringing back his MTV sketch comedy series "Wild 'N Out" after a six-year hiatus. In anticipation of the series return, Nick chatted with Wonderwall about making fun of himself on the show, his dreams for his kids -- no showbiz! -- and why he thinks Mariah is the last true mega-star. Keep reading for the highlights ...

You're the host and creator of "Wild 'N Out" -- but in addition to that, you're also the butt of some of the best jokes on the show. What is that like for you?

"[One of the reasons] I created ['Wild 'N Out' was] to show people that you don't have to take yourself so seriously [in Hollywood]. Everyone is always worried about their image or what people are saying online. But there's nothing you can say that people haven't already said about me on my own show. So it really shows another side of celebrities and artists: They can have fun and poke fun at themselves too. So I put myself out there more than anything."