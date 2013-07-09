Nick Lachey: Being a dad 'changes your viewpoints instantly'

nick lachey interview

By Katie Mathewson

We loved Nick Lachey back when he was shirtless on posters tacked to our bedroom walls, and we love him even more now. Currently touring with 98 Degrees, raising his new baby Camden, and hosting "The Sing-Off," the busy dad chatted with Wonderwall about fatherhood, fame, and bringing back the '90s ...

On the best thing about being a dad:

"No matter how miserable your day has been or whatever negativity has been surrounding you, it's impossible to stay in that state of mind when you look into your son's eyes. It changes your viewpoints instantly, which is a beautiful thing."