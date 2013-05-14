Nicki Minaj: "I can't be nice to someone just because they're hot right now"

nicki minaj teen vogue

By Katie Mathewson

If nothing else, Nicki Minaj radiates self-confidence, so it's surprising to hear that the rap superstar struggled during her teenage years. In a no-holds-barred interview for Teen Vogue's June/July edition, the "Starships" singer talks about feeling out of place in the wild world of Hollywood.

On the entertainment industry:

"People treat this business like it's high school. It can absolutely feel like one big popularity contest, and you know what? I can't be bothered. I can't allow myself to play ridiculous games with grown adults in the industry."