Nicki Minaj: 'I want to be a mom one day'

nicki minaj marie claire

By Katie Mathewson

Nicki Minaj always knew that one day she'd be a force to be reckoned with. She knew it even before Lil Wayne discovered her -- and before she was the first female solo artist to have seven singles on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time. But she isn't done yet, and in an interview in Marie Claire's August issue, she reveals her hopes for the future ...

On the "weird epiphany" she had in 2012:

"I was on a world tour, a big feat for a female rapper. For the first time, I allowed myself to feel proud of where music had gotten me, and I felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude. You feel the need to pay it forward, which starts with analyzing yourself with a true desire to grow. I was praying every day, 'You know what, Lord? I want to be a mom one day, and I want to start becoming the woman who I want to parent my child.' I wanted all of the feelings of entitlement to leave me, because some people have this life for a year or five or 10 -- and a lot of them lose it. I didn't want to become a person who wasn't enjoying the moment."