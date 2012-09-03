Dobrev on Somerhalder: You Can't Help Who You Have a Connection With

By Rebecca Silverstein

Are they or aren't they? For the past three years, it's been the question on everyone's mind about "The Vampire Diaries" actors Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder. The answer is yes, these comely co-stars are dating. And in the October issue of Seventeen magazine, Nina opens up about her on-set romance, her new movie, "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," and more.

On dealing with the pressures of fame:

"I try not to read best-dressed lists or anything like that. For every good thing, there will often be a not-so-nice thing people would say. My mom sends me lots of messages like, 'You're standing next to Kate Winslet! Oh my God, I love Kate Winslet!'"

