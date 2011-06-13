Olivia Wilde on Romance Rumors and Activism Awards

By Rebecca Silverstein

She's a talented actress, one of the sexiest women in Hollywood and a philanthropist? Olivia Wilde really does have it all. So it's no wonder that on Saturday, she was honored by non-profit organization Chrysalis, which helps homeless and low-income individuals to become self-sufficient and get jobs.

Wonderwall caught up with the newly-single screen siren at the 10th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball and chatted about what the award meant to her, those pesky romance rumors and more.

On rumors that she's romantically linked to every eligible bachelor in Hollywood:

"I find it hilarious. I don't know why they just think that I can have the energy to be dating all of these people. I'm single and I think it's so funny and, you know, I think now people are curious, so if I'm with a friend, they think he's my boyfriend. I have a lot of guy friends, but they're only friends."

