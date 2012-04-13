Pregnant Vanessa Lachey: I Finally Feel at Peace

By Chris Gardner

Vanessa Lachey is counting her blessings. And there's a lot to tally.

First, she's got a hunky hubby named Nick Lachey, who doesn't mind doing his fair share of chores (he even does laundry!). Then, there's her reliable career peppered with great acting and hosting gigs, including the upcoming season of ABC's hit competition show "Wipeout." And of course, we can't forget the biggest blessing she's carrying in her belly: The Lacheys are expecting their first baby by year's end.

Wonderwall caught up with Vanessa to chat about all the good news in her life in addition to all the good she's doing for the environment as the new celebrity spokesperson for P&G's laundry-inspired campaign to conserve energy on Earth Day. Keep clicking to read our full chat with Vanessa...