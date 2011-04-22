Rachel Bilson Talks Fashion and Paparazzi

By Rebecca Silverstein

Rachel Bilson is one of the most sweet and stylish stars in Hollywood, so who better to star in Magnum Ice Cream's shorts series directed by designer Karl Lagerfeld? We snagged some time with Rachel to chat about this very cool job, how the paparazzi's helped her fashion-wise and more.

On Karl as a director:

"He was fantastic. He was very nice. But he also had a really good vision, which I guess goes without saying [because] he's an amazing designer. But he was a great director, really hands on, and I felt very comfortable, and I thought he did a great job."