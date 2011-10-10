Rihanna Named Esquire's Sexiest Woman Alive

By Molly McGonigle

Rihanna isn't one to shy away from controversy -- or from showing a little skin. And after her summer of scantily clad onstage outfits and provocative dance moves during her tour, it's not hard to imagine how she was voted Sexiest Woman Alive by Esquire. In the magazine's newest issue, she chats about acting sexy, letting go of her anger toward Chris Brown, and more.

On her sexy stage persona:

"Honestly, even if it comes across sexual, it has to be a part of my subconscious thought. It's never deliberate in the rest of the show. I don't even really ... I could see 'What's My Name?' -- the dancing is pretty sexy. 'Rude Boy.' But I don't know. I guess people find different things sexy."