Rob Lowe: It's 'gratifying when I still get a 12-year-old girl screaming' at me

By Katie Mathewson

It's crazy that Rob Lowe began his career 30 years ago as teen heartthrob Sodapop Curtis in "The Outsiders." Unlike many actors who start their careers with a bang and quickly fade out, Rob has only gotten busier with age. Lately, Rob's been working with Dawn dishwashing brand to narrate their documentary "The Big Picture," a series that looks inside animal rescue and wildlife conservation. We chatted with the "Parks and Rec" actor about surfing, his sons, and how he still drives young female fans wild.

