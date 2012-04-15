Robert Downey Jr.: 'I Don't Want to Be My Son's Hero'

robert downey jr esquire

Robert Downey Jr. welcomed his second son, Exton Elias, in February 2012 with his wife, Susan Downey. In April, the actor is welcoming another baby: "The Avengers." The busy action star talked to Esquire in the magazine's May issue about the moment he met his wife, his fears about fatherhood, and one parenting trap he refuses to fall into.

On being a father:

"Here's what's come to me in the last three weeks: that anticipation and fear are going to come back. Am I going to know what to do with them? Does any new parent -- even if you're not a first-time parent -- ever really know what to do? Only thing you have to do, the only requirement, if you can hack it, is to not transfer your own discomfort in the moment to this fresh soul, right? ... You got to be mindful. I don't want to be so confident in myself. It's that balance between being relaxed enough to not be communicating anxiety and present enough to not be creating the very thing that you were anxious about by being so relaxed -- because I've seen that parenting style too."