Ryan: 'I Only Drink Panda Tears'

By Molly McGonigle

It's comforting to know that the sexiest man alive can find humor in going through major life changes. See what Ryan Reynolds says to DETAILS about getting divorced, defying labels and embracing his dark side. (Hint: it includes panda tears.)

RELATED: Read the full interview with Ryan

On not sharing details of his divorce:

"I'll say this: The media was not invited to my marriage, and they're definitely not invited into the divorce."