Sara Rue is still striving for better health five years after 50-pound weight loss

It's been five years since Sara Rue dropped four dress sizes -- and lost more than 50 pounds! -- following a health and fitness overhaul that started in late 2009, but that doesn't mean she's reached the end of her journey -- or that she's done inspiring other women to lose weight. Wonderwall.com recently caught up with the "Impastor" star, who's teaming up with Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. on the Resolve Now: Stay Ahead of the Curve campaign, to get the scoop on why body issues are still important to her, how she makes time for exercise as a mom, her favorite shows to watch on the treadmill and more. Keep reading for the highlights!

