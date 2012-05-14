Sarah Hyland: I Had a Kidney Transplant

"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland has been keeping a secret: She's had lifelong battle with kidney dysplasia. The 21-year-old actress sat down with Seventeen magazine exclusively to talk about her disease and the kidney transplant she underwent in early April. Keep clicking to read more about her support system and how her father saved her life.

After the kidney transplant, what she's most thankful for:

"I have a second chance at life -- not a lot of people get that."