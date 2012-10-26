Sarah Hyland on Her Boyfriend, Wardrobe Malfunctions and More

By Rebecca Silverstein

Not only is Sarah Hyland one of the funniest young actresses in Hollywood, but she's one of the most stylish too. So it's no surprise that the "Modern Family" star is a fan of Nintendo's new "Style Savvy: Trendsetters" game, which allows players to manage their own virtual clothing boutiques and connect with fashion-forward friends using the wireless Internet of Nintendo 3DS. Keep clicking as this fashionista tells us about her favorite trends of the moment, her boyfriend's input on her outfits, wardrobe malfunctions and more.

You have such great style. What inspires your look?

My imagination. From things that I've seen in magazines and things like that. I feel different every day when it comes to fashion.