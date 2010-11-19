Sarandon: 'I wouldn't want to be 20 now'

By Rebecca Silverstein

In an industry where youth is sometimes valued more than talent, you'd think that actors, and actresses in particular, would rue the day when they'd be asked to model for V's age issue. But not these silver screen golden girls! Susan Sarandon, Sigourney Weaver and Jane Fonda sat down with the magazine to chat about proudly pushing past 60 in Hollywood. Keep clicking for excerpts from the interview!

Susan Sarandon, about being comfortable in her skin:

"I wouldn't want to be 20 now. I know so much more, and I'm much more comfortable in my skin, saggy as it is. When I hear young girls complaining about superficial things … you're at the peak of your physical beauty right now! Just enjoy it and stop worrying about your thighs being too big. If you're upset with how you look at 25, life's going to be tough."

RELATED: Susan and 99 more hot Hollywood singles