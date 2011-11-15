SMG: I've Learned to Take Life a Little Less Seriously

By Molly McGonigle

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been in the business for a long time and over the years, the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum has picked up some sound advice. With the success of her new CW series, "Ringer," under her belt, and a family she's devoted to, she shares with Self some of her wisdom about motherhood, her career and staying in shape.

On figuring out a new life perspective:

"I've learned that you've got to take life a little less seriously. All my priorities have changed."