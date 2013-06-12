Soleil Moon Frye chats making a marriage work in Hollywood, motherhood, and more!

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Super-mom Soleil Moon Frye has teamed up with the American Red Cross on the Nexcare Give Campaign for the 10th Annual World Blood Donor Day, June 14. While encouraging people to donate blood, the "Punky Brewster" star chatted with Wonderwall about her daughters, her plans for celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary later this year, how she makes her marriage work in Hollywood, and more! Keep reading for the highlights. …

What inspired you to team up with Nexcare and the American Red Cross on their campaign for World Blood Donor Day?

"I'm always trying to encourage my kids to give back -- and I want to lead by example and show them that mommy gives back too and is aware and is raising awareness. Every two seconds someone is in need of blood, and there is this huge shortage during the summer months."