'Friday Night Lights' reunion: Taylor Kitsch explains why he's done with Tim Riggins

Even though it's been five years since "Friday Night Lights" came to an end in February 2011, we've never gotten over Dillon Panthers running back Tim Riggins -- and neither has Taylor Kitsch! Wonderwall.com caught up with the erstwhile No. 33 in the days leading up to his first "FNL" reunion since the show wrapped (he teamed up with former co-stars Minka Kelly, Zach Gilford and Aimee Teegarden to run the Chicago Spartan Super with Marriott Rewards on June 11, 2016) and got the scoop on why he can't let go of Tim -- even though he's opposed to returning to the character in an official capacity. Taylor also dished on the "FNL" props he's managed to hold onto all these years, his impressive training routine to play a firefighter in the upcoming film "Granite Mountain," how that regimen helped him dominate the Chicago Spartan Super and more! Keep reading for the highlights from our chat...

