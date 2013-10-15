Tia Mowry dishes on the terrible twos and allowing her son to appear on reality TV

tia mowry

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Tia Mowry is fully aware how disruptive the common flu can be. Just a few days of sickness can spell disaster for the busy actress, reality-TV star, entrepreneur, wife and mother of one. So Tia teamed up with MedImmune's FluMist Quadrivalent to encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated -- and she stopped to chat with Wonderwall along the way. Keep reading to see what Tia had to say about balancing motherhood with her busy career, the latest with her 2-year-old son, Cree, with her husband, actor Cory Hardricht, and more!

RELATED: Celebrity sisters

Your son, Cree, is 2 already. How is his personality developing and what is he into now?

"He's very much like a stereotypical boy. He loves throwing things. He loves basketball because of my husband. He's constantly playing basketball with Cree. He's also very musically inclined. I know everybody says this about their kids, but my son is very good at picking up beats and sounds. If he's crying in the car, I will just put on an instrumental song that has hip-hop beats and he will snap and move his head to the rhythm and repeat the sounds. He is able to pick it up. If I don't put this kid in music class, I will be a horrible parent."