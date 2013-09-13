Tiffani Thiessen: My daughter likes to play tricks on me

By Stacie Anthony

What has Tiffani Thiessen been up to lately? Wonderwall recently caught up with the "White Collar" star, who dished about fashion, teaming up with Eight O'Clock Coffee to support Dress for Success, her adorable daughter and how she balances it all. Read on to get real with Tiffani …

We've spotted you at spring 2014 New York Fashion week. What was your favorite experience from this year?

"It's hard to say a favorite. I had my girlfriends from Los Angeles fly in, so I got to experience watching them experience Fashion Week for the first time ... So, that was fun and just having a girl's weekend and just hanging out with my girlfriends. And, then my favorite show. I didn't go to a ton, but Vivienne Tam was pretty amazing. ... Her show was pretty spectacular. I was pretty much in awe of everything she had coming out."