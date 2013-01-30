Tinsel Talk: Stars' Go-To Karaoke Songs

By Jessica Wedemeyer with Chris Gardner, Cristina Gibson, Paris Hampton and Scott Huver

We're less than two weeks away from music's biggest night, the Grammys. And that means we've got music on our minds. So do a few of our favorite stars! We asked everyone from Amanda Seyfried and John Krasinski to Kristin Cavallari and John Travolta to share their go-to karaoke songs. Click through for their shocking, silly, and sexy responses.

"Anything by Eminem!" --Amanda Seyfried