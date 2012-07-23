Tinsel Talk: Which Olympic Sport Would You Play?

By Wonderwall Editors

The Olympics are upon us again, and we're getting in the competitive spirit. Turns out, so is most of Hollywood. In preparation for the 2012 Summer Olympics, we asked our celebs what sport they would attempt to go for the gold in. Click through to see which sports give Heidi Klum, Kendra Wilkinson and Andy Samberg the eye of the tiger.

"Fast running! Short distance. Because I'm really fast. I'm not very good long distance, even though I force myself. I run 120 miles in the summer. I make this summer run that I do for myself, like I force myself to run four miles every morning, and I do it every year. And usually I Facebook and tweet about it to try to get other women inspired too to come and run with me in the morning, or virtually run with me, and I tweet out photos, and sometimes I do little videos so that other women also get going and do something for themselves. But if it were for the Olympics, I would do short distance." -- Heidi Klum