Tinsel Talk: Who Was Your First Love?
By Michelle Lanz, with additional reporting by Molly McGonigle and Rebecca Silverstein
The most affectionate time of the year is upon us. Whether you celebrate Valentine's Day or loathe the lovey-dovey tradition, chocolates and red roses have a way of making us dwell on romantic memories. Just in time for V-Day, we asked some sweet celebs about their first loves. Find out who they fell for before they were famous.
"Mine was a long-distance first love. We met on a plane. I think that, you know, a couple of people interfered in our relationship. I think that maybe if we met each other later in life we probably wouldn't have lost it. That was in my thirties. It wasn't my teenage years" -- "Millionaire Matchmaker" Patti Stanger
