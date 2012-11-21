Tinsel Talk: Whose Thanksgiving Dinner Would You Crash?

By Jessica Wedemeyer with reporting by Taryn Ryder, Carrie Bell, Paris Hampton, Rebecca Silverstein, and Stacie Anthony

While most of us agree that the best way to spend Thanksgiving dinner is gathered around the dining room table with our closest friends and family, sometimes we can't help but wonder what it would be like to trade in our annual companions and crash someone else's Thanksgiving meal. Some of our favorite stars -- from Julianne Hough and Alicia Keys to Kellan Lutz and James Van Der Beek -- told Wonderwall whose Thanksgiving meals they'd most like to crash. Click through to see who needs to keep an extra eye on their turkey this year!

"Either Bobby Flay or Alex Guarnaschelli. They're both on the Food Network and The Cooking Channel, so I love watching them. Or Alton Brown because he would have something super-crazy or out there at his Thanksgiving. So, yes, I would like to crash either one of those." --Jordin Sparks