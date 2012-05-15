Tom Cruise About Scientology, Katie Holmes and Plastic Surgery

By N.F. Mendoza

Tom Cruise knows people talk about him, for better or worse. But he's also acutely aware that people listen to him, especially when official candid conversations have been rather rare. "When I'm promoting a film, I'm not going to get caught up in anything else, and that includes all my personal things," he says. Click through for what Cruise is saying about himself in Playboy's June issue, on stands May 18, 2012.

On the perception that he's extremely competitive:

"Here's the thing about competition: I don't think that wanting to do my best qualifies as that. Whether it's making a film or raising my children, personally I'm striving to do the right things and to learn. I'm an all-or-nothing kind of person, and when I become interested in something, I give it my all. But when it comes to working with other actors or releasing movies, I don't feel competitive. It's a group effort."