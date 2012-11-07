Miranda Kerr on Sexy Moms: It Doesn't Mean You Have to Let Yourself Go

By Rebecca Silverstein, with reporting by Paris Hampton

Talk about hot mamas!

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is stacked with model moms. So how do these sexy ladies find time to stay in shape and dote on their little ones?

"I used to do squats holding my son [Flynn], but he's getting a little heavy now!" Miranda Kerr told Wonderwall backstage while getting her hair and makeup done before the show, which taped on Nov. 7, 2012. "But he was a good weight for me to use!"

And though Flynn, whose dad is Orlando Bloom, doesn't double as a weight anymore, he still helps Miranda stay svelte. "Running around after my son is the best workout," she said. "He runs around and he loves to dance, so sometimes we put the music on and we dance around and it's so much fun and that is like the best! You're having so much fun, and you're working out at the same time!"

Things start to get serious though in the weeks leading up to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. "I'm quite consistent with my Pilates, yoga, resistance training," Miranda said. "But I do amp it up a little more because you can't hide anything out there on the runway. This week, I trained every day."

But Miranda doesn't just stay sexy for work. "My grandmother said to me, 'Just because you're pregnant and married, it doesn't mean that you have to let yourself go!'" Miranda said. "She was like, 'Just give yourself at least 10 minutes in the morning to put [on] a little bit of whatever it is to look good, because men are very visual. And you have to work at keeping the spark alive.' It's all part of it. It doesn't matter if you're pregnant. Make some effort, she was telling me!"

Lucky Orlando!

