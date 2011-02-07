Willow Smith on Bieber: 'I Don't Have a Crush on Him'

By Drew Mackie

Considering how omnipresent "Whip My Hair" was in late 2010, it's easy to forget that the voice behind it belongs to a 10-year-old girl. In an interview in the new issue of Teen Vogue, Willow Smith opens up about her famous family, her feelings toward Justin Bieber and exactly what she meant when she proclaimed to the world that she whips her hair back and forth.

On Justin Bieber:

"Justin's like my big brother. I don't have a crush on him."