Zooey Deschanel: Girls Spit in My Face

By Chris Gardner

Her hit show may be "New Girl," but Zooey Deschanel is anything but. As a matter of fact, the recently single actress (who split with rocker hubby Ben Gibbard in November) is a Hollywood vet who has been acting for more than a dozen years. During that time, Deschanel has been dubbed an "it" girl so many times that she tells Allure she doesn't even know what it means anymore. In the mag's February issue, Deschanel also dishes on ignoring her Internet critics, being bullied in school, and finding her place in Hollywood.

On her 'it' girl status:

"They keep calling me an 'it' girl, and at this point it makes me laugh, because I've done that so many times: 'You're it'; 'you're not it.' What is 'it'?