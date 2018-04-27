JAY-Z could be dragged into forthcoming lawsuit against Mariah Carey, plus more news

Will JAY-Z get dragged into lawsuit against Mariah Carey?

More information about the lawsuit Mariah Carey's former manager is threatening to file against her has surfaced. The Blast reports JAY-Z, whose talent management company now represents Mariah, could be forced to get involved. Stella Bulochnikov reportedly wants millions of dollars in commissions she believes Mariah owes her -- and a lot of that money is tied to deals she thinks were brokered by Jay's management company before Mariah's contract with Stella was up. According to The Blast's sources, Stella says she was still repping Mimi when Roc Nation started canceling and, in some cases, rebooking many of the deals Stella had lined up for the singer for 2018. Among those is a nearly $15 million contract with The Venetian in Las Vegas, where Mariah was slated to do a residency. Stella claims Mariah's new manager Melissa Ruderman, and her team canceled those dates. Meanwhile, Stella's attorney has accused Mariah of being "addicted to alcohol, prescription pills, and marijuana" and called Mariah's bipolar disorder revelation a sham. "The reason that she is in the position she is in now is she refused to take her medication," he said earlier this month. Stella, who claims Mariah also sexually harassed her, has filed documents saying she plans to sue for violation of the U.S. Civil Rights Act and breach of contract.

